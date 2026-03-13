Commanders Re-Sign OT Trent Scott to 1-Year Deal to Anchor Offensive Line Depth

Much of the offseason, as trades and free agency began to unfold, the Washington Commanders focused heavily on the defensive side of the ball. The team prioritized addressing immediate defensive needs while making only a handful of offensive moves.

Commanders Retain Familiar Depth

Now that the organization appears more confident in the direction of its defense, attention has shifted to the offensive line. Washington took a step toward maintaining depth up front by re-signing veteran tackle Trent Scott to a one-year deal.

Scott has spent the last three seasons in Washington and appeared in eight games last season, including three starts. He logged 117 total snaps, with 82 coming on offense and 35 on special teams. Heading into training camp, Scott is expected to compete for a depth role along the Commanders’ offensive line.

Crowded Offensive Line Room

The additions along the line have made the competition even tighter for Washington. The team brought in left tackle Laremy Tunsil and drafted rookie right tackle Josh Conerly last year, which pushed Scott further down the depth chart. Brandon Coleman served as the backup left tackle last season and filled in for Tunsil late in the year, but he could shift back to right guard with Chris Paul still unsigned in free agency.

Scott stepped in for three starts last season when needed, but the Commanders would ideally keep him in a reserve role if he earns a roster spot again this year.

Experience Across the League

Before arriving in Washington, Scott signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2022 season. He was waived during final roster cuts but re-signed to the active roster two days later.

Scott also spent time with the Carolina Panthers during the 2020 season after being claimed off waivers. Although he was briefly placed on the reserve/COVID list, he returned to start four games at left tackle before earning a one-year extension.

He began his NFL career in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State with the Los Angeles Chargers. After initially being released and signed to the practice squad, Scott eventually stepped into the starting left tackle role when Russell Okung was sidelined.

Depth Will Be Key

Bringing Scott back gives the Commanders a familiar and experienced option as they continue to reshape their offensive line. Depth along the line will be critical as the team heads into the 2026 season. Without it, they risk repeating some of the same issues that plagued them last year.

