Dan Quinn explains the 3 'buckets' every Commanders player falls into
For some, watching the Washington Commanders right now, “it’s just the preseason.” For head coach Dan Quinn and his team, it’s much more than that. What it is exactly depends on which bucket you land in.
The Commanders’ coach loves this time of year, for starters, and will tell you that it’s a critical period of development for the players and the team as a whole. And the buckets, as he calls them, refer to players who are in three specific places within the formation of that team.
Bucket 1: The Rookies
First, there are the rookies, in preseason action, who oftentimes find themselves “trying too hard,” something Quinn and his staff have tried to emphasize not doing, reminding them that “it’s just football.”
Of course, it’s more than that; it’s the NFL, and that brings a whole new set of eyes, lights, and expectations.
For those in this bucket, however, the goal is to accelerate their development as much as possible without missing a step, as Quinn likes to say. Instead of rushing to failure, the idea is to build confidence and comfort within the game so that by the time the regular season comes, it truly is “just football.”
Some guys in this bucket include cornerback Trey Amos, receiver Jaylin Lane, and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
Bucket 2: The Prove-It Players
Next up are those trying to prove something. Usually, it’s that they belong and deserve to stick around for a while. This group can use the preseason to showcase their growth from previous experience to now, and demonstrate abilities that tell their coaches they need them around when September comes.
This way, if and when injuries come up, they have the chance to be the guy that coaches call upon to step up.
Guys like safety Jeremy Reaves have been in this bucket for a long time, though the veteran now seems to have jumped into the last bucket. Meanwhile, others like defensive tackle Johnny Newton, receiver Luke McCaffrey, and safety Percy Butler are in this second bucket.
Bucket 3: The Established Vets
Last and certainly not least is the bucket that is probably most comfortable, but the hardest to really gain anything from.
Here, veterans and proven young players look to find an extra edge. We know what they’re capable of; now it’s about learning new tricks to surprise even those who believe they’re aware of everything they bring to the table.
Guys like quarterback Jayden Daniels, linebacker Frankie Luvu, and safety Quan Martin.
For them, this phase of the season is all about readiness and making sure they’re good to go when the games count.
The preseason may seem unimportant to some, but that couldn’t be further from the truth, according to Quinn and several players who agreed with his sentiment following practice on Monday.
So, while some of us continue to turn our noses up at the games to come before September, the real growth of the team will be taking place, and Washington will have all of its fish in these three buckets.
