One young defender emerging as Commanders’ next great leader
The Washington Commanders are seeing a second-year breakout in one of their young players headed in 2025.
Head coach Dan Quinn announced that cornerback Mike Sainristil is stepping into a leadership role, not just through words but through action. Sainristil’s approach is quickly earning him the trust of his teammates and coaches.
Quinn has made it clear for Sainristil, leadership starts with “walking the walk.”
The Golden Rule of Leadership
For the Commanders head coach, leadership is built on consistency. It’s not enough to talk about what needs to be done, players have to live it every day.
“As a leader, you better walk the walk,” Quinn said. “If you say we need to do this and you're not doing that, well guess what? You ain't a leader. You have to match it. There can be no gap in what you say and what you do and I think that's important that Mike, he definitely understands that there's no gap."
That mindset is one of the reasons the Commanders see Sainristil as a player who can help set the tone in 2025.
Proactive, Curious, and Committed
Washington is also taking notice of Sainristil’s commitment to extra work. He’s early to meetings, stays after practice, and looks for ways to improve. His growth goes beyond the physical side — he’s constantly expanding his football IQ.
“I love that he was talking to the McCourty’s [in New England] and asking about film and things to go,” Quinn said. “That's pretty much who he is in terms of being curious and wanting to get better. He absolutely lives it.”
Those qualities make Sainristil a natural fit in Quinn’s vision for the Commanders — a team built on discipline, preparation, and relentless improvement.
A Leader for the Future
The Commanders are in a period of transition, and leaders like Sainristil are critical to building long-term success. His work ethic and willingness to learn from veterans show a maturity that’s rare for a player entering just his second season.
Quinn has coached his share of Pro Bowlers and All-Pros, and when he praises a player’s leadership qualities, it carries weight. For Sainristil, the challenge now is to keep that same intensity from training camp into the regular season and beyond.
If he continues on this path, Sainristil could be one of the cornerstones of the Washington defense for years to come.
READ MORE: The 1 thing that 'burns my ass' about the Commanders' loss, per Dan Quinn
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• The real reason for Terry McLaurin's hold-in with the Commanders revealed
• Commanders QB takes the blame for 'frustrating' preseason loss
• Commanders fall to Patriots in preseason rout