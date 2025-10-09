Commander Country

Commanders reveal new update on Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown’s return

Commanders Dan Quinn says Noah Brown will return to practice while Terry McLaurin remains sidelined as he continues recovering from his quad injury.

Darius Hayes

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders received some important updates regarding their wide receiver group as preparations continue for Monday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Dan Quinn offered a mixed bag of news on Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown, giving fans a clearer picture of where both stand in their recovery timelines.

McLaurin remains sidelined for now, while Brown appears ready to make his long-awaited return to action.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85)
Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) celebrates after catching a game-winnning Hail Mary pass on the final play of the game against the Chicago Bears at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Noah Brown Nearing Return, McLaurin Still Progressing

“You’ll see Noah out at practice today. Terry won’t, and then with the extra day we’ll just kind of work our way through with Terry to see where we’re at and just kind of watch as we’re going through it with he and Noah both.”

The Commanders are taking a cautious approach with McLaurin, who continues to recover from a quad injury suffered in Week 3. Fortunately, the veteran receiver avoided surgery and did not have to be placed on injured reserve, which would’ve kept him sidelined for at least four games. This week marks the third since the injury occurred, meaning his return could be right around the corner. If he doesn't return by Monday, then he's likely to return in Week 6.

As for Brown, all signs point to him being active against the Bears. His presence will be a boost for Washington’s receiving corps, which has been thinned out over the last few weeks. The Commanders will hold another practice Thursday before taking Friday off as a recovery day, followed by final walkthroughs over the weekend to determine each player’s official status.

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22)
Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) reacts after a first down against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Offense Finding Ways to Adjust

While McLaurin and Brown have been sidelined, the Commanders offense has leaned on Deebo Samuel and Luke McCaffrey to keep things moving. Both have played key roles in the passing and special teams units, with Samuel also providing explosive plays in the return game.

Riding the Hot Hand

Still, the real story for Washington lately has been its running game. Jacory Croskey Merritt broke out last week with career highs in carries (14), rushing yards (111), and touchdowns (2), while adding 39 receiving yards. Expect the Commanders to continue riding their ground game against a Bears defense that ranks among the worst in the league against the run.

As McLaurin works toward a return and Brown ramps up for his, the Commanders will look to stay balanced and rely on their depth to keep the offense rolling into Week 6.

