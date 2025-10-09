Commanders reveal new update on Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown’s return
The Washington Commanders received some important updates regarding their wide receiver group as preparations continue for Monday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.
Head coach Dan Quinn offered a mixed bag of news on Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown, giving fans a clearer picture of where both stand in their recovery timelines.
McLaurin remains sidelined for now, while Brown appears ready to make his long-awaited return to action.
Noah Brown Nearing Return, McLaurin Still Progressing
“You’ll see Noah out at practice today. Terry won’t, and then with the extra day we’ll just kind of work our way through with Terry to see where we’re at and just kind of watch as we’re going through it with he and Noah both.”
The Commanders are taking a cautious approach with McLaurin, who continues to recover from a quad injury suffered in Week 3. Fortunately, the veteran receiver avoided surgery and did not have to be placed on injured reserve, which would’ve kept him sidelined for at least four games. This week marks the third since the injury occurred, meaning his return could be right around the corner. If he doesn't return by Monday, then he's likely to return in Week 6.
As for Brown, all signs point to him being active against the Bears. His presence will be a boost for Washington’s receiving corps, which has been thinned out over the last few weeks. The Commanders will hold another practice Thursday before taking Friday off as a recovery day, followed by final walkthroughs over the weekend to determine each player’s official status.
Offense Finding Ways to Adjust
While McLaurin and Brown have been sidelined, the Commanders offense has leaned on Deebo Samuel and Luke McCaffrey to keep things moving. Both have played key roles in the passing and special teams units, with Samuel also providing explosive plays in the return game.
Riding the Hot Hand
Still, the real story for Washington lately has been its running game. Jacory Croskey Merritt broke out last week with career highs in carries (14), rushing yards (111), and touchdowns (2), while adding 39 receiving yards. Expect the Commanders to continue riding their ground game against a Bears defense that ranks among the worst in the league against the run.
As McLaurin works toward a return and Brown ramps up for his, the Commanders will look to stay balanced and rely on their depth to keep the offense rolling into Week 6.
