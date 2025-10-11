Jayden Daniels and JuJu Watkins seen together after big Commanders win
As the Washington Commanders look ahead to their Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, fans aren’t just still talking about the team’s 27–10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, they can't stop talking about everything that came after it.
Not only was it a big return for Commanders Jayden Daniels, who was back at quarterback after missing three weeks with a knee sprain, but what happened after the win is what continues to grab headlines.
It was an big moment for Daniels, returning home to California and securing a win in front of family and friends. However, it was what happened postgame that sent social media into a frenzy: Daniels was seen celebrating the victory with USC basketball star JuJu Watkins.
The unique handshake exchange between the two quickly went viral, sparking new rounds of speculation about whether we’re seeing something more than friendship brewing.
Not Their First Public Moment
What makes their recent interaction stand out is that it’s not the first time Daniels and Watkins have been spotted together.
During last season’s NCAA Women’s Tournament, Daniels and his mother, Regina Jackson, were seen courtside where Daniels was photographed chatting with JuJu, even with Jackson playfully sitting between them at one point.
That moment was widely shared, not just for the seating arrangement, but because it offered a glimpse into a possible friendship or something more between the rising stars.
Why the Pattern Matters
The latest handshake between Daniels and Watkins isn’t just about two athletes crossing paths again; it’s about the continuing storyline that first caught fans’ attention last year.
From sitting together at March Madness to reuniting after Daniels’ return to the field, the moments don’t seem random — and that’s what keeps people watching.
Friends or Something More?
For fans and observers, the pattern is hard to ignore. First, it was March Madness. Now, it’s postgame in California after a statement win. The curiosity only grows: are they simply friends, or is this something more?
Only time will tell whether their connection evolves into something beyond friendship or remains just a high-profile bond between two young stars. But as the Commanders prepare for Monday night, one thing’s for sure: all eyes will be on Jayden Daniels, both for what he does on the field and who might be cheering him on afterward.
