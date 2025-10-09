Why Commanders starter is invaluable to offense
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn's life is a little bit easier with wide receiver Deebo Samuel on the field.
Quinn explained Samuel's value to the team in his first season following a trade from the San Francisco 49ers.
“He's meant a lot. I think it's the competitive nature also that he brings. I think we've all seen him, you know, different ways he can be featured," Quinn said.
"So, from kick returning, he's done it out of the backfield, catching down the field routes. I'm pleased with the trajectory that he's headed. The next steps, different spots, different locations and so he's making all the right moves for us and so we just want to keep him on this trajectory and where he is at and how we're going. But it's the competitive nature that he brings into the play.
"Sometimes, there was a screen the other day that could have been two yards gained, and I think it ended up being eight just by the sheer force and nature that he entered into the tackling. And so, plays like that, they may not show up big on the stat sheet, but they just convert into the next one and into the next one. And so, he's had a lot of those so far.”
Samuel shining for Commanders
Samuel has done a little bit of everything for the Commanders in his first five games with the team. So far, Samuel has 30 catches for 300 yards and three touchdowns and seven carries for 46 yards and a score on the ground.
Samuel's value has also been recognized by Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
“I mean, you kind of see all the work that we put in throughout the offseason and training camp. We're hitting a couple passes here and there, but I mean, it kind of just looks like completing the ball to him, him catching it, we're moving the chains to get first downs," Daniels said of Samuel.
Samuel is only growing more comfortable in his role with the Commanders, making the offense better with more reps to keep him fresh. If Samuel continues to act like a No. 1 wide receiver when Terry McLaurin eventually makes his return, the Commanders will be in great shape for the rest of the season.
Samuel and the Commanders are back in action in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
