Trade idea gives Commanders a big-time $9 million running back
The Washington Commanders are a team to watch going into the league's trade season.
With the trade deadline approaching in less than a month on Nov. 4, the Commanders should have their eye on some of the league's top targets, including New York Jets running back Breece Hall.
Pro Football Network writer Josh Weil suggested a trade that would send Hall and a Cleveland Browns’ 2026 seventh-round pick to the Commanders for the Houston Texans’ 2026 fourth-round pick acquired in the Laremy Tunsil blockbuster.
"The Washington Commanders have found a gem in Jacory Croskey-Merritt. With Austin Ekeler out for the season, they don’t have much experience behind him, so they should consider a move. Along with his knowledge, bringing in Breece Hall from the Jets brings a whole new dynamic to the offense, as Croskey-Merritt isn’t used in the passing game much, whereas Hall can be strong in all facets of the game," Weil wrote.
"Having a two-headed monster like this will both lower the workload of Croskey-Merritt and bring a hungry player with free agency looming to get his first taste of playoff football. Hall takes this offense to a level that can help them execute even more consistently, and make them a real threat to the Eagles’ hold on the division crown."
READ MORE: Commanders' 'physical finesse' offense is impressing NFL analysts
Hall to the Commanders?
Hall, 24, is in the final season of his rookie deal he signed with the Jets back in 2022 after he was chosen with a second-round pick by the team. Hall has over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of the past two seasons.
Hall would give the Commanders some running back help for the stretch run, which could become important if Washington is serious about its postseason chances. While Croskey-Merritt is emerging in the offense for the team, having some depth behind him will be crucial.
The Commanders are back in action in Week 6 as they host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
READ MORE: Commanders on right path to Super Bowl after Chargers game
