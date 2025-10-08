Commanders' star rookie signs huge deal with Nike
The Washington Commanders have been bitten by the injury bug early in the 2025 season. That's given unexpected members of the roster a chance to flourish.
No one has run more with their opportunity through the first five games than rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. After impressing in training camp, Croskey-Merritt was forced into a large role out of the gate following Austin Ekeler's season-ending Achilles injury.
READ MORE: Commanders' 'physical finesse' offense is impressing NFL analysts
The seventh-round pick hasn't blinked so far, rushing 43 times for 283 yards and four touchdowns while adding five catches for 54 yards.
Following the best performance on his NFL career last Sunday, Croskey-Merritt's reputation is continuing to grow.
Commanders RB Signs Deal With Nike
According to Premier Athlete Agency, Croskey-Merritt has signed an exclusive deal with Nike. It's an amazing achievement, especially considering he's only played five professional games.
Croskey-Merritt lit the West Coast on fire over the weekend, powering the Commanders to a comeback victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. Trailing 10-0, he scored both of Washington's touchdowns in the second and third quarters, giving the team the lead heading into the final frame.
In the win, Croskey-Merritt rushed 14 times for 111 yards and two scores.
This may be one of Croskey-Merritt's first endorsements but many more will come in the future if he keeps playing like this.
Croskey-Merritt is on the type of improbable rise that forges out underdog stories. He was unranked as a high school recruit, starting out at the FCS level with Alabama State in 2019. In four years with the program, he totaled 1,164 yards and 13 touchdowns.
After entering the transfer portal in 2023, Croskey-Merritt landed at New Mexico and had a breakout campaign. He was named second-team All-Mountain West after rushing 189 times for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding a score through the air.
Croskey-Merritt chose to transfer again, moving up to the P4 level to play for Arizona. However, eligibility issues prevented him from playing in more than one game. Croskey-Merritt had to sit out the season.
Despite being sidelined for the year and not being invited to the NFL Combine, the Commanders still took a shot on Croskey-Merritt. Now he's Washington's starting running back along with a hefty four-year/$4.3 million contract.
READ MORE: Commanders on right path to Super Bowl after Chargers game
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' biggest need is clear; here are 5 players they could trade for
• Commanders celebrating after bounce back win vs. Chargers
• Justin Herbert praised Commanders, but also revealed his game plan
• Former Washington Commanders star Vernon Davis explains why he started podcast