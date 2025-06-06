Commanders fans react to Jayden Daniels, Deebo Samuel video
A short clip of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels connecting with Deebo Samuel during offseason workouts has fans going crazy and looking forward to the season with the new wide receiver.
The video, shared on the Commanders' social media account, shows Daniels launching a perfectly placed ball to Samuel, accompanied by the caption, "For your viewing pleasure." Based on fans' reactions to the video, they were definitely pleased.
Fans flooded the comments with excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season. "So geeked about this season," one fan wrote. Another said, "What a throw," applauding Daniels' precision.
Other fans appreciated the good energy of the video. "My pleasure," one fan commented in response to the video's caption. "Doing the work," another added, acknowledging that the new QB-WR duo is putting in effort ahead of the season.
There was some concern when the Commanders made a bold move to acquire Samuel this offseason, especially after his low production last year and questions about his conditioning. But this glimpse of Daniels and Samuel connecting on the field has only heightened excitement around the Pro Bowler and may have restored some faith in him.
With videos like this and all the moves made to revamp the offense, fans are starting to believe in the Commanders' recent investments.
Even though training camp doesn't begin until mid-July, for many Commanders fans, this video was a glimpse of what's to come. And as one commenter put it best, "Can it be September already?"
