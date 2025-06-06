Commander Country

Commanders fans react to Jayden Daniels, Deebo Samuel video

A clip of Jayden Daniels connecting with Deebo Samuel has Washington Commanders fans buzzing about what’s to come this season.

Joanne Coley

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

A short clip of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels connecting with Deebo Samuel during offseason workouts has fans going crazy and looking forward to the season with the new wide receiver.

The video, shared on the Commanders' social media account, shows Daniels launching a perfectly placed ball to Samuel, accompanied by the caption, "For your viewing pleasure." Based on fans' reactions to the video, they were definitely pleased.

Fans flooded the comments with excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season. "So geeked about this season," one fan wrote. Another said, "What a throw," applauding Daniels' precision.

Other fans appreciated the good energy of the video. "My pleasure," one fan commented in response to the video's caption. "Doing the work," another added, acknowledging that the new QB-WR duo is putting in effort ahead of the season.

There was some concern when the Commanders made a bold move to acquire Samuel this offseason, especially after his low production last year and questions about his conditioning. But this glimpse of Daniels and Samuel connecting on the field has only heightened excitement around the Pro Bowler and may have restored some faith in him.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuels (L) and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels
May 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuels (L) and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (R) wave to the crowd from courts wide during the game between the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With videos like this and all the moves made to revamp the offense, fans are starting to believe in the Commanders' recent investments.

Even though training camp doesn't begin until mid-July, for many Commanders fans, this video was a glimpse of what's to come. And as one commenter put it best, "Can it be September already?"

READ MORE: Big changes on defense? Why the Commanders think they're built different in 2025

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 Commanders' standout taking on leadership role ahead of 2025 season

 Commanders' Jayden Daniels won’t win MVP in 2025, says Super Bowl-winning QB

• Former Commanders defender announces retirement after 10-year career

 NFL insider says Commanders braced for beating vs Eagles in wild claim

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

Home/News