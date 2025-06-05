Commanders' standout taking on leadership role ahead of 2025 season
Hype is building around the Washington Commanders following the franchise's unforeseen run to the NFC Championship last season. While there's plenty of buzz surrounding the rise of young star Jayden Daniels, the Commanders have a roster filled with talent on both sides of the ball.
With championship aspirations in sight, Washington is going to need to be at its very best from the beginning to the end of the 2025 campaign. As much as head coach Dan Quinn and his staff can push the Commanders, the team has to answer the call and that takes leadership on and off the field.
READ MORE: Commanders’ Jayden Daniels reveals thoughts on star WR missing OTAs
Months after releasing Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, another veteran is taking over the reins in the middle of the defense.
In the early stages of summer, standout Daron Payne has caught the eye of defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. Payne is in tremendous shape ahead of his eighth season at the professional level and he's attacking each day like he has something to prove.
At the same time, it's only OTAs, and Whitt Jr. has even tried to get Payne to take it down a notch.
“Pretty much they all want to come back in shape. It's just because of who we are and what we do," Whitt Jr. said to CommanderGameday's David Harrison. "The guy that, to me, he just looks really good, he looks intentful, [DT] Daron Payne, man, like every day this dude is, I'm having to tell him, ‘Hey man, let’s calm down.'"
"Like, I got in trouble with the head coach yesterday because I challenged that d-line and he went after it," Whitt Jr. continued. "And I said, ‘Q [Dan Quinn], that was my fault. I told him to, he did exactly what I told him to do.’ And so, I've been really pleased with the walkthroughs, everything that we've asked him to do."
In what is a promising development for the Commanders, Whitt Jr. is noticing Payne taking on a bigger leadership role on the team. He's not the most vocal player but the former first-round pick is someone who commands authority through his play between the lines.
"And he's a leader, he doesn't talk much at all, alright. But he is leading by example and this year you can really see him taking that leadership role and taking it to the next step," Whitt Jr. added. "So, I would say he's been the guy that's just really stood out to me the most from that standpoint.”
It's only early June. With that being said, this could be big for Washington. The franchise is going to need Payne to raise his consistency, especially considering the important pieces the Commanders lost upfront. Along with Allen moving on, Dante Fowler Jr. signed with the divisional rival Dallas Cowboys.
Last season, Payne started in every regular-season game for the fifth consecutive year. He totaled 42 tackles, a career-low, five tackles for loss, four sacks, and two pass deflections.
Payne is signed through the 2026-27 season after previously agreeing to a four-year/$90 million extension.
READ MORE: Deebo Samuel may not be the answer Commanders fans expect
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders’ return to RFK could spark billion-dollar boom
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels won’t win MVP in 2025, says Super Bowl-winning QB
• Former Commanders defender announces retirement after 10-year career
• NFL insider says Commanders braced for beating vs Eagles in wild claim