Big changes on defense? Why the Commanders think they're built different in 2025
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders made some significant changes to their defensive unit this offseason, yet there aren't many who seem to believe the changes will help dramatically improve the unit in 2025.
In fact, with the loss of outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr., a lot of Commanders fans are concerned that pass rushing efficiency will drop, and run defense may remain an issue as it was in 2024.
On Wednesday, Washington defensive coordinator countered those intrusive thoughts or narratives by voicing his confidence in the moves made on his side of the ball this offseason.
“We’re really excited about the guys that we added," he said. "We wanted to get bigger and longer. We definitely did that up front. We did in the back end also with [CB] Trey [Amos]. So, the vision of how we want to play and how we want to be and how we want to look, you're seeing more of it right now from a size and length and speed standpoint.”
Amos is one of the more exciting additions to the defense this year. As a second-round pick, there was a lot of buzz about the cornerback being a first-round pick, and general manager Adam Peters expressed how surprised he was that Amos was there when he got back on the clock at No. 61.
It appears a back injury may have caused Amos to slide down draft boards, but thus far through the offseason workout program, he hasn't missed a step. In fact, on Wednesday, Whitt said his rookie was 'ahead of the curve.'
He also spoke about a free agent addition, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, whose agreement to join the Commanders brought a lot of attention with it as well.
“He’s a uniquely big man that can bend and play with some power and speed. We will have the ability to move him up and down the line of scrimmage. So, we can put him wherever we want to because he has that type of skill set. He'll be difficult for tight ends to block if we put him in the six technique or if we kick him inside, he has the length that's going to be difficult for guards to deal with as well," Whitt said of his lineman. "He's an intriguing young man to work with.”
Overall, Whitt believes his defense is poised to not only get better against the run but also stay as effective as it was getting after the quarterback last year.
Is there going to be a singular surprise 10.5 sack player on the defense? That much, Whitt is unwilling to try to predict. He just knows he likes the players he has, and believes they can right some of the struggles they went through in his first season as the defensive coordinator in Washington.
