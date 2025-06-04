Commander Country

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels reveals thoughts on star WR missing OTAs

Washington Commanders star QB Jayden Daniels shares his reaction to key wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, missing OTAs.

Joanne Coley

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
With OTAs underway, the Washington Commanders are preparing for the 2025 season, but one person is noticeably absent. Entering the final year of his contract, Terry McLaurin has opted to sit out for the time being.

Despite his absence, there's one person who isn't worried—Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. He isn't concerned because he knows the strong bond he shares with McLaurin and is confident his main target will be back in uniform soon.

"Me and Terry have a good relationship outside of football," Daniels said. "Obviously, he has to handle what he has to handle, but that doesn't change anything… We know Terry is working."

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

McLaurin is coming off his best season yet, where he racked up 1,096 receiving yards and found the end zone 13 times—his highest touchdown total since joining the Commanders.

The chemistry between him and Daniels was a significant factor in the team's offensive growth last season, and Daniels is banking on reuniting with McLaurin soon.

Though there is no known tension between McLaurin and the franchise, the Commanders' general manager has made it clear that they plan to keep McLaurin in burgundy and gold as long as possible.

After a record-breaking season, the Commanders want to build off that success—especially in a competitive NFC East—so being without one of their top playmakers isn't ideal. Until then, Daniels seems to be staying focused while he waits for McLaurin's return.

Published
Joanne Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

