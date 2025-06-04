Commanders’ Jayden Daniels reveals thoughts on star WR missing OTAs
With OTAs underway, the Washington Commanders are preparing for the 2025 season, but one person is noticeably absent. Entering the final year of his contract, Terry McLaurin has opted to sit out for the time being.
Despite his absence, there's one person who isn't worried—Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. He isn't concerned because he knows the strong bond he shares with McLaurin and is confident his main target will be back in uniform soon.
"Me and Terry have a good relationship outside of football," Daniels said. "Obviously, he has to handle what he has to handle, but that doesn't change anything… We know Terry is working."
McLaurin is coming off his best season yet, where he racked up 1,096 receiving yards and found the end zone 13 times—his highest touchdown total since joining the Commanders.
The chemistry between him and Daniels was a significant factor in the team's offensive growth last season, and Daniels is banking on reuniting with McLaurin soon.
Though there is no known tension between McLaurin and the franchise, the Commanders' general manager has made it clear that they plan to keep McLaurin in burgundy and gold as long as possible.
After a record-breaking season, the Commanders want to build off that success—especially in a competitive NFC East—so being without one of their top playmakers isn't ideal. Until then, Daniels seems to be staying focused while he waits for McLaurin's return.
