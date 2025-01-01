Commanders Have 12 Non-Participants On First Injury Report Before Cowboys Game
The playoffs are near for the NFL. The regular season has one final week remaining, which also gives the Washington Commanders one last chance to re-charge while also securing even more momentum before playoff football is played.
The Commanders sealed a spot in the playoffs last weekend as they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 30-24, though their final game will determine whether they are the No. 6 or No. 7 seed in the NFC.
Washington has won four straight games, and they can extend that streak to five just before the playoffs as they take on the Dallas Cowboys. Coincidentally, the Commanders' most recent loss came to their NFC East rival in the Cowboys.
Re-charging and getting healthy is just as important as getting one last regular season win, which is why the Commanders' first injury report of the week runs incredibly deep with 12 non-participants. Here is how it looked:
Did not particpate:
- DT Jonathan Allen, rest
- C Tyler Biadasz, ankle
- WR Dyami Brown, hamstring
- WR Jamison Crowder, rest
- TE Zach Ertz, rest
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee/rest
- LB Dante Fowler Jr., rest
- CB Marshon Lattimore, hamstring
- T Cornelius Lucas, groin
- WR Terry McLaurin, ankle/rest
- S Tyler Owens, ankle
- T Andrew Wylie, groin
Limited participant:
- LB Jordan Magee, hamstring
Austin Ekeler was listed as a full participant as he recovers from a concussion that saw him placed on injured reserve. The star running back will be making a timely recovery from quite a brutal injury.
The Commanders have plenty of players who didn't participate on Wednesday, though many will play as they are getting healthy prior to the matchup and letting their bodies get closer to 100%.
