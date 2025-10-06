This Commanders rookie just won Tom Brady's 'LFG' award
Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt isn't your run-of-the-mill seventh-round NFL Draft pick for the Washington Commanders.
While he may have come into the league as a player looking to prove himself, he very quickly rose up the ranks on the Commanders' depth chart, eventually sitting at the top of it by the time the regular season came around.
On Sunday, in a 27-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the rookie returned to the region where he played his best college football and put the league on notice that he's going to be someone they have to game plan for. Leading a potent Washington rushing attack, Croskey-Merritt ripped off 111 yards on the ground on only 14 carries, averaging 7.9 yards per carry while scoring two touchdowns.
Praise From the G.O.A.T.
The performance was enough that receiver Deebo Samuel declared his teammate should likely get Rookie of the Week honors, and garnered the attention of a legend of the game, earning Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game Award for Week 5.
'It Feels Amazing'
"It definitely gives me a lot of confidence," Croskey-Merritt told Brady in his postgame interview while receiving the award. "I want to say thanks to God, my teammates, my family, for just being with me the whole way, so it definitely gives me a lot of confidence."
"It feels amazing, I'm so thankful for this organization for believing in me, [and] for trusting me."
As the running back was getting going, he was hearing chants of 'Bill, Bill, Bill!' from the large number of Commanders fans who were in attendance inside SoFi Stadium on Sunday, and he shared with Brady that not only does he hear them, he loves it, and it makes him want to give even more for them.
Six Explosive Plays
Speaking of which, Croskey-Merritt gave more than the 111 yards on the ground. He also chipped in with two catches for 39 yards and a long gain of 28 yards.
In total, the back produced six explosive plays for the Washington offense in Week 5, helping get the team its first road victory of the season.
It was a much-needed victory at that, and one that not only featured an offensive explosion, but a defensive stand that allowed zero points beyond the three-minute mark in the first quarter.
With the win, the Commanders advanced to 3-2 and now get a little bit of an extended week back home before hosting the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football in Week 6.
