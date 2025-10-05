Commanders celebrating after bounce back win vs. Chargers
The Washington Commanders are celebrating after coming out on top against the Los Angeles Chargers in a 27-10 battle at SoFi Stadium in Week 5.
After losing last week to the Atlanta Falcons, the Commanders knew it was important to bounce back and they were able to do just that.
Commanders come back to beat Chargers
The Commanders started the game off slow, surrendering 10 points to the Chargers on the first two possessions of the game. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey found the end zone, while Cameron Dicker knocked down a field goal.
However, the Commanders were able to chip away with 10 points of their own in the second quarter. Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt was able to score from 15 yards out while Matt Gay made a chip shot 29-yard field goal as the clock expired in the first half thanks to a 50-yard catch from wide receiver Luke McCaffrey earlier in the drive.
The Commanders took that momentum into the third quarter when Croskey-Merritt scored his second touchdown of the game to take the lead. Croskey-Merritt becomes the first Washington rookie to record multiple rushing touchdowns in a single game since quarterback Jayden Daniels in Week 1 of the 2024 season. He's the first rookie running back to do so since Chris Rodriguez Jr. recorded two rushing touchdowns in Week 16 of the 2023 season.
Croskey-Merritt was strong, but he nearly gave up the win when he fumbled in the fourth quarter, giving the Chargers a chance to come back. Los Angeles brought the ball to Washington's 1-yard line, but cornerback Mike Sainristil picked off Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, ending any last hopes.
From there, the Commanders put an exclamation point on the victory with a 99-yard touchdown drive that ended in a score from wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
The Commanders will be back in action in Week 6 as they face the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
