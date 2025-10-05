Commanders end long drought for 2025 season vs. Chargers
The Washington Commanders defense is making their presence known against the Los Angeles Chargers.
For the first time in the 2025 campaign, the Commanders have recovered a fumble. In the second quarter against the Chargers, wide receiver Quentin Johnston caught the football inside Washington territory, but defensive back Quan Martin jarred the ball loose and cornerback Marshon Lattimore picked it up to reverse possession.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, live updates, score, highlights
Commanders recover first fumble of 2025
The Commanders have only recorded one other takeaway so far this season. cornerback Mike Sainristil picked off Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in Week 4.
Getting more takeaways is something the Commanders have stressed in recent weeks, but that prayer appears to be answered.
“Yeah you want to make sure you're training the guys correctly and at practice, are we taking the right shots? Are we taking the right angles? Thought we had a chance for an interception, we didn't get to it, but you do have to go in with the mindset to say, we're going to go play our technique first, play it aggressive, and then be willing to go get the ball," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said last month. "I do feel like they're going to come, we just have to keep training. The guys keep digging in for it. It's definitely a drought, so it's time to get out of the drought, but they don't just give them to you either."
On the ensuing drive, seventh-round rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran the ball in for a 15-yard touchdown, allowing the Commanders to cut their 10-point deficit to a mere field goal.
If the Commanders can get more of these plays connected, they could have a chance to pull off a big comeback and upset over the Chargers, giving them a chance to get back in the thick of things in the NFC East standings.
READ MORE: Justin Herbert praised Commanders, but also revealed his game plan
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders lineman is the subject of an 'insulting' trade proposal
• Commanders' opponent will be missing both of its starting tackles
• Former Washington Commanders star Vernon Davis explains why he started podcast
• Commanders' biggest need is clear; here are 5 players they could trade for