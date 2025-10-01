Commanders coach drops promising update on Jayden Daniels’ status
ASHBURN, Va. -- After missing two games since injuring his left knee against the Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is not only on the mend, but is all the way back, almost.
'He'll Practice Fully Today'
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn delivered a double dose of good news, announcing that, along with guard Sam Cosmi's return to practice, Daniels would be back on the field as a full participant for the first time since Week 2.
"He has been medically cleared by the doctors. He'll practice fully today," Quinn announced ahead of today's first practice of the week for Washington.
That means, that with a long road trip to Los Angeles, California coming up this weekend, for the first time this season the team is actually getting healthier for once, and its coming at a great time.
A Much-Needed Shot in the Arm
Dealing with a Jekyll and Hyde situation in home and away games, the Commanders desperately need to recapture some of the identity we saw in 2024 and in two home games in 2025. The road games are where the monster appears in the form of a low-energy effort that has resulted in two one-score losses in games they might otherwise have had a chance to win.
While the defense has received the larger amount of criticism for the two losses, the offense's performance in Green Bay stands out, and is certainly one Daniels will look forward to putting in the past on the stat sheet as much as he already has in his mind.
Over the next 48 hours, Quinn says Daniels will "get all the reps at the practice, so, we'll be back at a full speed. The execution, the timing, all of that. That's really what I'm looking for, but he's definitely chomping at the bit to get going, just running the offense, being back to himself. That was our discussion today to make sure, man, all the looks, all the calls and the speed of the practice."
A Southern California Homecoming
Of course, the timing of Daniels' return isn't just good for the team's ability to get back to playing Commanders football. Having played high school ball less than 100 miles from SoFi Stadium, the quarterback will be experiencing a homecoming of sorts, and this game has surely been circled on his calendar since the schedule came out this summer.
While the decision on his playing status hasn't been solidified as of now, the expectation we all had that Daniels would be able to make it back for Week 5 is well on track, and the shot in the arm Washington needs to get its first road win of the year may be on the way with him.
