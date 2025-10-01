Commanders may be experiencing identity crisis
The Washington Commanders are a quarter of the way through the season, hoping to be better than their 2-2 mark through four weeks.
The Athletic insider Nicki Jhabvala thinks the Commanders are still trying to figure out their identity, but it could come with a key stretch of the season coming in October.
"The Commanders had a clear identity last season, in part because of the way they won. Seven wins, including the postseason, were decided on the last play from scrimmage, showing just how narrow the margin of error really is in the NFL. Had the Commanders made some of the mistakes they made last weekend, or given up, say, another 20-yard catch here or missed a tackle there, their 12-5 record could have looked much different," Jhabvala wrote.
"Reestablishing their identity is imperative, but it might also be impossible when so many starters are hurt. And it won’t get any easier in the coming weeks. Washington is about to enter a tough stretch with a road game against the Chargers, a rematch with the Chicago Bears at home, a trip to Dallas in Week 7, and a meeting with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Kansas City on a Monday night in Week 8."
Commanders have key games coming up
The Commanders need to figure out how to get back to where they were a year ago. Things don't have to be identical, but the sooner the team figures out how to win again, the better.
Things could get messy if the Commanders don't grab a few wins in October. If they go winless, they could be cooked for the season, but if they can win two or three games, they will be in a prime position to return to the playoffs for a second straight season.
The Commanders face off against the Chargers in Week 5 inside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
