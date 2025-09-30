Dan Quinn urges Commanders defense to improve one key aspect
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is a defensive-minded coach, so he knows exactly what he needs from his team to succeed on that area of the field.
Quinn thinks the team hasn't been strong at communicating in the first four games of the season.
“Yeah, the main thing is there hasn't been a lot of change to go. So, if there is that something that we have to take out, I think we would. I don't feel like we're at that space, but if there are repeated communication issues, then the plan, you're exactly right, would come down smaller and smaller and smaller again to do that. I think the best way is continue to ramp up in the meetings, talk it in the walkthrough, talk it on the field, talk it and acknowledge when plays come up," Quinn said.
Commanders defense must communicate better
While the Commanders are looking to make changes, Quinn is trying to figure out how to push the right buttons on defense.
"I think there's a fine line between trying to play perfect and hitting the communication and being loud on the go. By being perfect, what do I mean by that? Sometimes a speed motion happens. Being so careful that you're late on a communication, you're not quick on it to go. And so, I really want our guys to really trust their training, they put good work in and allow that to fully be expressed and heard and acknowledged," Quinn said.
The Commanders are still getting into their groove as a defense, but it's getting to a point in the season where the team has to find a way to improve or it will pay the price in the long run.
Washington's defense will have a chance to showcase its growth in Week 5 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
