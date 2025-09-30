Tom Brady won't be the biggest name calling Commanders vs. Chargers
The Washington Commanders are facing off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 where the team will have FOX's top broadcast group working the game.
This means Kevin Burkhardt will have the play-by-play call while Tom Brady will be the color commentator. However, former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera will also be in attendance as an analyst for Sports USA Radio.
Rivera will call Commanders vs. Chargers
Rivera, 63, coached both the Chargers and Commanders during his career. The former NFL linebacker and coach was with the Chargers as a linebacker coach under Norv Turner in 2007 before a promotion to become the team's defensive coordinator.
Rivera served as the team's defensive coordinator for three seasons before becoming the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Rivera was with the Panthers from 2011-19, helping the team reach Super Bowl 50, where they lost to the Denver Broncos.
Rivera was fired four games before the end of his ninth season with the team, accruing a 76-63-1 record with the Panthers. His track record made him a top candidate for Washington when the organization needed a new head coach going into the 2020 campaign.
When Rivera was hired, Washington went from 3-13 to 7-9, winning the NFC East and reaching the playoffs, losing to Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round. That was the first and last time Rivera led Washington to the postseason. The team won seven games in 2021, eight in 2022 and four in 2023, leading to his dismissal.
Since then, Rivera has been replaced by Dan Quinn, who led the Commanders to the NFC Championship in his first season. Meanwhile, Rivera serves as the general manager of California football, returning to his alma mater.
Rivera also has the radio gig, which will give him the chance to see some of his former players in action, wondering what could have been.
