Commanders sign $45 million veteran wide receiver in interesting move
The Washington Commanders slipped to 2-2 on the season after falling to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 in a matchup where quarterback Marcus Mariota stood in place for injured starter Jayden Daniels.
The Commanders' passing game was less than stellar this past week. Mariota threw for only 156 yards, with the one bright spot being Deebo Samuel, who caught six passes for 72 yards and a score.
With so few options in the passing attack, the rest of the Commanders' receivers, Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, practice-squad call-up Tay Martin, and Chris Moore struggled to find any room to be productive.
The Commanders' wide receiver room needs some help, and the Commanders are trying to address that as they signed veteran wide receiver Robbie Chose, formerly Robbie Anderson, to their practice squad.
Commanders sign controversial, veteran WR Robbie Chosen
The move to sign Chosen to the practice squad shouldn't come as a surprise to Commanders' fans. Entering the season, their wide receiver room wasn't all that deep to begin with, but they have now been decimated even more due to injuries to star wideout Terry McLaurin and veteran Noah Brown.
Chosen might not come in and contribute right away for the Commanders' offense, but his role could grow depending on how things shake out over the next couple of weeks. The Commanders will have an open spot on the roster once Javontae Jen-Baptiste hits IR, so an elevation of another WR to the active roster could make a lot of sense.
Chosen has had a controversial career, including off-field issues, throughout his 10 years in the NFL. After playing throughout the first half of his career with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, his production has drastically fallen off since the 2021 season.
Chosen is a smaller, speedier, route-runner and could be a nice compliment to the wide receiver room already set up in Washington. If he can re-find some of the magic that made the start of his career blossom, then he could end up being a fairly valuable asset for the team if they continue dealing with injuries and lack of production from those who are being asked to step in their places.
READ MORE: Bigger name than Tom Brady for Commanders fans will call Week 5 game
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Dan Quinn urges Commanders defense to improve one key aspect
• Commanders take massive tumble in NFL power rankings
• Commanders lost, but the advanced stats tell a surprising story