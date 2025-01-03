Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury Details 2 'Premier Players' After Pro Bowl Selection
The Washington Commanders are headed back to the playoffs. They were a four-win team a season ago. This year, they are 11-5 through 16 games. Cleaning the coaching staff and front office seemingly worked as the Commanders have a winning culture and team again.
One key reason the Commanders are in a playoff position is because of reigning No. 2 overall pick and former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. He has been stellar during his rookie campaign and projects to be a superstar in the league.
Another player who has benefitted from the changes is star wide receiver Terry McLaurin. He's spent his career with the club, and he finally has a good quarterback under center.
The offensive duo was both selected to the Pro Bowl given their services on the season. Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury commented on the matter and explained how much of a compliment it is.
“Yeah, I mean it's a team sport. DQ [Head Coach Dan Quinn] brought that up. Everybody's attached to everybody else and it's a great compliment of those guys and their work ethic, how they prepare and just how they show up every day. They're two of the premier players and people in the NFL, so it's cool to see them get recognized.”
Daniels and McLaurin certainly are premier players in the NFL, and they will have one final chance to prove that in a Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, looking to extend their win streak and get revenge against the Cowboys.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury Candidate For Bears Job
• Commanders Ready for Cowboys QB Trey Lance
• Commanders Hope For 'Dynamic' Austin Ekeler to Return
• Commanders' Marcus Mariota Integral to Jayden Daniels' Success