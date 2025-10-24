Commanders named logical landing spot for playmaking $67 million RB
The Washington Commanders are thin at running back.
Rookie seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt has assumed a crucial role for the franchise, rushing 73 times for 377 yards and four touchdowns. His presence has been exactly what the Commanders needed after Austin Ekeler's devastating season-ending injury in the second game of the year.
Behind Croskey-Merritt, it's simply not a deep room. Quarterback Jayden Daniels ranks second on the team with 44 rushes, and he's missed two games. No other running back on the team has accumulated more than 26 carries.
The season isn't even halfway over and establishing the rushing attack is critical for the Commanders. It might make sense for the team to prioritize an upgrade with the NFL trade deadline right around the corner.
Commanders Are A Team Who Makes Sense For Saints Star Alvin Kamara
The New Orleans Saints are in complete disarray behind first-time head coach Kellen Moore. The franchise is tied for the second-worst record in the league, sitting at a dismal 1-6.
This is a squad beginning to look towards the future.
Despite the losses, there are some talented players on the Saints' roster who could be useful elsewhere. One that stands out is veteran running back Alvin Kamara, who has spent his entire professional career in New Orleans.
Kamara seems content with his current team. However, he's got plenty left in the tank to help out a contender as well.
Washington was recently named an 'logical landing spot' for Kamara by CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.
"The former Pro Bowler has made it clear that he'd like to stay in New Orleans, where he's spent his entire NFL career," Benjamin wrote. "But it doesn't take much to see that Kamara is choosing familiarity over championship prospects."
"There's a handful of legitimate contenders that could use his level of pass-catching prowess out of the backfield, even if the multipurpose star is aging and relatively expensive," Benjamin added.
A struggling Saints offense isn't helping out Kamara. In seven games, he's rushed 94 times for 342 yards and a touchdown, averaging a career-low 3.6 yards per game.
The 30-year-old signed a two-year/$24.5 million extension with New Orleans last year. It wouldn't be a cheap trade by any means if a team were to try and pry him away from the NFC South.
Kamara is a five-time Pro Bowl and two-time second-team All-Pro. During his nine years in the NFL, he's accumulated 1,637 carries for 7,121 yards and 61 touchdowns. He's added 598 catches for 4,885 yards and 25 more scores.
He holds career earnings of $67.4 million.
