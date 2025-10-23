Commanders could trade for a Raiders WR who just requested a move
The Washington Commanders have limped out to a 3-4 start, dropping back-to-back games to the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys. With the midseason mark approaching, head coach Dan Quinn has to get his team trending back in the right direction and quickly. If the NFL playoffs began today, Washington would not be among the postseason competitors.
Injuries continue to be a growing concern across the roster. The Commanders have lost multiple players to season-ending injuries, and there are countless others who are limited.
The wide receiver room is one of a growing collection of position groups banged up in Washington. Star pass-catcher Terry McLaurin has missed the past four games due to a quad injury. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel did not play in the recent loss to the Cowboys, with the team choosing to sit him due to a heel ailment that has plagued him for weeks.
To make matters worse, the Commanders are dealing with a confusing situation surrounding Noah Brown. After missing the season opener, Brown played in the next two games. However, Brown would miss the next three games and was just placed on Injured Reserve last week, knocking him out for an extended period of time.
That could lead Washington to look for an addition ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and there are some options available.
Las Vegas Raiders WR Is Hoping For A Trade, Does It Make Sense For Washington?
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-5 under first-year head coach Pete Carroll. With the struggles compounding, there's a wonder around the league if the Raiders will sell off some pieces to begin positioning themselves for the draft.
At least one player on the roster has already been vocal about the fact that he'd like to find a new home.
Last month, veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers publicly confirmed a trade request. His stance hasn't changed in the late stages of October, with the deadline less than two weeks away.
“Oh, for sure. But I'm a professional at the end of the day. I'm just trying to play good football," Meyers said, according to ESPN's Ryan McFadden.
Meyers has started in six of Las Vegas' seven games, catching 29 passes for 329 yards.
The seventh-year pro is in the final season of a three-year/$33 million contract. He carries a cap hit north of $14.9 million in 2025.
Meyers is coming off a productive season. Last year, he reeled in a career-high 87 catches for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns.
Considering the way things are going in Sin City, there's a path for Washington to make a cheap deal for Meyers. The Commanders don't have a lot of time to sit on their hands if they plan to reinforce the roster during the season.
