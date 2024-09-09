Commanders Cut Kicker After Struggles vs. Bucs
The Washington Commanders are in need of a new kicker.
The Commanders announced that they have released kicker Cade York, who missed both of his field goal attempts in the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
York's first miss came with less than a minute to go in the first quarter from 47 yards out. He then missed one from 56 yards on Washington's first drive of the second half. While the outcome wasn't affected by York's misses, his lack of success was enough to warrant moving on from him.
READ MORE: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Thoughts After Debut
The Commanders traded for York from the Cleveland Browns during training camp for a seventh-round pick, but according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the deal had a clause to where York needed to play two games in order for the deal to go through. So by cutting him after one game, the deal is null and void and the Commanders get to keep that seventh-round pick.
In a corresponding move, the Commanders will sign veteran kicker Austin Seibert, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Seibert spent training camp with the New York Jets but didn't make the 53-man roster. Now, he joins the Commanders hoping to stick on.
READ MORE: Jayden Daniels Scores First NFL Touchdown With Commanders
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Mindset Going Into NFL Debut
• Commanders Trade for Bills Cornerback in Proposed Deal
• Commanders Blown Out in Week 1 Loss to Buccaneers
• Jayden Daniels Sparks Commanders First TD with 74-Yard Drive