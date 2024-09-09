Commander Country

Commanders Cut Kicker After Struggles vs. Bucs

Cade York is no longer with the Washington Commanders after missing two field goals.

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders place kicker Cade York (3) looks down after he misses a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are in need of a new kicker.

The Commanders announced that they have released kicker Cade York, who missed both of his field goal attempts in the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

York's first miss came with less than a minute to go in the first quarter from 47 yards out. He then missed one from 56 yards on Washington's first drive of the second half. While the outcome wasn't affected by York's misses, his lack of success was enough to warrant moving on from him.

The Commanders traded for York from the Cleveland Browns during training camp for a seventh-round pick, but according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the deal had a clause to where York needed to play two games in order for the deal to go through. So by cutting him after one game, the deal is null and void and the Commanders get to keep that seventh-round pick.

In a corresponding move, the Commanders will sign veteran kicker Austin Seibert, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Seibert spent training camp with the New York Jets but didn't make the 53-man roster. Now, he joins the Commanders hoping to stick on.

