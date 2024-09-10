Commanders Jayden Daniels Discusses Rushing Output Against Bucs
Jayden Daniels's long-awaited NFL debut with the Washington Commanders didn't necessarily result in what the team was hoping, dropping their Week 1 game on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in blowout fashion 37-20.
It's worth noting that Daniels didn't perform horribly, but there were instances where drives could have been sustained or plays made for the Commanders to try and have made it a game. It was known that the Commanders wouldn't be perfect in their first game under new management, a new coaching staff, and roster, and that is exactly what was put on the field on Sunday evening.
Despite the lopsided loss for Washington, Daniels did have some bright moments against a solid Buccaneers' defense. Daniels put up pedestrian passing numbers, completing 71 percent of his passes for 184 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. However, it was Daniels' rushing ability that shined this past weekend as he ran the ball a total of 16 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns - both of which were team highs on the ground.
Everyone knew of Jayden's ability to use his legs, and he was able to do so albeit without any major explosive plays from it. When speaking with the media following the game, Daniels discussed his rushing output on the day and if it was more than he would have liked entering the game.
"I don't put a number or anything on how many times I'm going to run and stuff like that, but I just try to do whatever it takes to help the team win the game."- Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels
"I'm going to do whatever it takes to try to win the football game. I don't put a number or anything on how many times I'm going to run and stuff like that, but I just try to do whatever it takes to help the team win the game."
Daniels didn't make any plays that put his team in a bad position, but there were also plays left out on the field that could have been taken advantage of. It is highly unlikely that the Commanders or Daniels had 16 rushes in mind for him entering the game, but if that's what it takes then so be it.
One thing is for certain when it comes to Daniels running the ball, he will need to learn how to slide and take care of his body. There were numerous instances in which he would dive forward or in an awkward position leaving his body susceptible to big hits. In a follow-up question by the media Daniels spoke on one of those hits he took in the personal foul hit by Antoine Winfield Jr. and whether he thought it was a cheap shot.
"No, not at all. I mean, I play football, so maybe some other people might look at it like that, but, no, not at all."
The Commanders again didn't look bad in their first game in the new era of the franchise, but there are undoubtedly things that need to be cleaned up. Everything starts with Daniels and if he is able to improve slightly in his passing and taking care of his body then the rest of the team will follow suit.
Daniels and the Commanders will look to get back to .500 this weekend when they return home to the DMV area to face the struggling New York Giants and Daniel Jones.
