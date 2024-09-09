Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Thoughts After Debut
Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has gotten his feet wet in the NFL after his team lost 37-20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Daniels performed well, completing 17 of 24 passes for 184 yards and rushing for 88 yards and two touchdowns in his debut. Even though it was his first professional game, Daniels didn't seem super fazed.
"Once that ball was snapped, it goes away and you are playing football again. It's the same game I've been playing since I was a kid," Daniels said. "Even though the stakes are higher, I still revert back to the time where I was 7 years old playing against my friends."
While Daniels played well, he didn't get his desired result of a win. But he isn't going to dwell on the loss.
"You have to be able to have a short-term memory, refocus for the next play," Daniels said. "I'm past it tomorrow. It doesn't matter no more. We're on to New York."
The Commanders hope to grab their first win in Week 2 against the New York Giants at home.
