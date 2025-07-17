Rivalry spotlight shifts as Commanders chase NFC East redemption
Rivalries are great, and for the Washington Commanders, none gets fan blood boiling more than the one they have with the Dallas Cowboys.
However, rivalries can also be cyclical, with one taking center stage over another from time to time. For the Commanders, two other built-in rivalries exist against the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants.
While Washington and the Cowboys will always be a featured rivalry in the NFL, right now, it's one of those others that Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano says is the bigger battle for the burgundy and gold.
"The rivalry with the Cowboys has lost sizzle over the years. It will be better this year if Dallas can bounce back from a rough 2024. Still, Washington has graduated from being a surprising playoff team to a legitimate Super Bowl contender with the moves it made this offseason.
Daniels and the Commanders are aiming to get past the Eagles, who crushed their NFC East rival in the NFC title game in January. Philly exposed Washington’s roster holes, but the Commanders are now armed with Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil after two notable trades this offseason."
One of the main roster holes the Eagles exposed against the Commanders in 2024 came courtesy of running back Saquon Barkley.
While the Washington defense held Barkley in check for large chunks of all three of its contests against the back, Philadelphia got the last laugh in the 2024 series thanks to timely explosive runs by the MVP candidate.
This year, with a bulked up defensive line and stronger edge presence, the Commanders are planning on preventing Barkley from doing his damage, and forcing the ball into quarterback Jalen Hurts' hands.
While Hurts is the reigning Super Bowl MVP, it is well known around the league that the best chances at beating the Eagles comes by forcing the quarterback to make plays against your defense rather than chasing Barkley.
Many hoped Washington and the Eagles would open the season in Philadelphia in Week 1, but the NFL opted to send Dallas there instead, drawing many rolling eyes, but also projected to draw major ratings as the regular season gets rolling in early September.
From there, the race will be on with the Commanders and Eagles facing off for the first time in Week 16, ensuring the two fan bases have plenty of time to build up a healthy hatred of each other before December arrives.
