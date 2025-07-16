Commanders RB shocks fans with jaw-dropping offseason workout
Washington Commanders fans already know about Austin Ekeler's explosiveness on the field, and this offseason, he's been putting in the work to prove why he's the beast we see every Sunday.
In a video posted to his Instagram account, the Commanders running back is seen casually knocking out a set of one-armed pull-ups, immediately sending fans into a frenzy in the comments.
The clip shows Ekeler gripping the pull-up bar with only his right hand and, without hesitation, cranking out several reps. He displays upper-body and core strength that most people can't even replicate.
One fan insisted this is exactly why the team thrived last season. "Ekeler was crucial to the Commanders' monster season last year, and his workout regimen is part of the reason why," they wrote.
Others were in awe of his power, comparing it to their struggles at the gym. "I can't even do two arms lol!" one person admitted. "Phenomenal core!!" and "What a Dog! Love Ekeler!!" others said.
Ekeler has the speed, power, and skills that contributed to the Commanders' winning season. Last season, his first in Washington, he posted 77 rushing attempts for 367 yards and four touchdowns, along with 35 receptions for 366 yards. He also earned Second-Team All-Pro honors as a kick returner.
As the Commanders look to build on last year's success, fans got a glimpse in Ekeler's offseason routine and how laser-focused and locked in he is. If a one-armed pull-up is any indication, he'll be more than ready for whatever this season throws his way.
