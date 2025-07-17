Commander Country

NFL Top 100 nod highlights Commanders' rise behind veteran leadership

A veteran defender is earning national recognition as the Washington Commanders climb the ranks—see what the NFL Top 100 says about their 2025 outlook.

Joanne Coley

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner has landed him a spot as one of the NFL's top players, coming in at No. 74 on the NFL Top 100 list for 2025. The annual ranking highlights Wagner's continued dominance and leadership on the Washington Commanders' defense even as he enters his 14th NFL season.

Before signing a one-year deal with the Commanders in 2024, Wagner spent a decade with the Seattle Seahawks and one season with the Los Angeles Rams. Despite being in the later stages of his career, he quickly became a key contributor to the defense.

Wagner started all 17 regular-season games last season, leading the team with 132 tackles. He added 2.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, four passes defended, and capped the season with Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors. He continued to show up for his team in their deep postseason, recording 25 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a quarterback hit over three playoff games.

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) drops a pass against Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Though he slipped from No. 59 on last year's list to No. 74 this year, Wagner's impact is undeniable, especially as the Commanders' defense made a significant leap. The unit improved from 32nd to 21st in yards allowed per possession, with Wagner being a driving force behind the improvement. Washington re-signed him this offseason to help anchor the defense once again.

Wagner is the second Commanders player revealed on this year's Top 100 list, joining offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, who landed at No. 86. With more rankings still to come, Washington fans are expecting to see additional names like quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin make the cut.

READ MORE: Shaq threatens to punch former Commanders’ QB over Angel Reese comments

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 Commanders RB shocks fans with jaw-dropping offseason workout

• Commanders reinforced future with bold rookie move to protect Daniels

 Commanders rank among NFL's worst in key area

• Commanders' Laremy Tunsil among best OT's in NFL

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

Home/News