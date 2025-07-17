NFL Top 100 nod highlights Commanders' rise behind veteran leadership
Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner has landed him a spot as one of the NFL's top players, coming in at No. 74 on the NFL Top 100 list for 2025. The annual ranking highlights Wagner's continued dominance and leadership on the Washington Commanders' defense even as he enters his 14th NFL season.
Before signing a one-year deal with the Commanders in 2024, Wagner spent a decade with the Seattle Seahawks and one season with the Los Angeles Rams. Despite being in the later stages of his career, he quickly became a key contributor to the defense.
Wagner started all 17 regular-season games last season, leading the team with 132 tackles. He added 2.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, four passes defended, and capped the season with Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors. He continued to show up for his team in their deep postseason, recording 25 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a quarterback hit over three playoff games.
Though he slipped from No. 59 on last year's list to No. 74 this year, Wagner's impact is undeniable, especially as the Commanders' defense made a significant leap. The unit improved from 32nd to 21st in yards allowed per possession, with Wagner being a driving force behind the improvement. Washington re-signed him this offseason to help anchor the defense once again.
Wagner is the second Commanders player revealed on this year's Top 100 list, joining offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, who landed at No. 86. With more rankings still to come, Washington fans are expecting to see additional names like quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin make the cut.
READ MORE: Shaq threatens to punch former Commanders’ QB over Angel Reese comments
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders RB shocks fans with jaw-dropping offseason workout
• Commanders reinforced future with bold rookie move to protect Daniels
• Commanders rank among NFL's worst in key area