Commanders’ return to RFK could spark billion-dollar boom

Every city dreams of hosting the Super Bowl—and thanks to Louisiana’s new report, the benefits of doing so just became even more apparent. It’s yet another reason why getting a new Washington Commanders stadium built at the RFK site is to the city’s benefit.
According to a new report released by Louisiana Economic Development, hosting Super Bowl LVIII generated staggering numbers, resulting in a $1.25 billion total economic impact statewide. That game didn’t just benefit the NFL or the city of New Orleans—it meant nearly 10,000 jobs created, $658 million in visitor and vendor spending, and $82.7 million in state and local tax revenue to be reinvested back into Louisiana communities.
To put it in perspective for Washington, the game drew over 115,000 attendees, with 100,000 traveling from 45 states. That influx of visitors drove local tourism, hospitality, transportation, and small business economies—and generated $395 million in wages for Louisiana workers.
So what does that have to do with the Commanders?
For months, Washington, D.C., has been actively pursuing the idea of bringing the team back to its original home at RFK. With new ownership under Josh Harris and full support from city officials—including Mayor Muriel Bowser, who announced the RFK stadium deal alongside Harris in April—the vision is starting to become a reality.
A new, modern Commanders stadium at RFK wouldn’t just be a homecoming. It would be a game-changer. Hosting a future Super Bowl could generate exactly the kind of economic boom Louisiana just experienced—right here in the District.
If Louisiana can make $1.25 billion happen with one game, imagine what D.C. could do.
