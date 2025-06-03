Commanders legends surprise D.C. students with unforgettable school visit
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the school year winds down, Payne Elementary in Washington, D.C., got a surprise celebration—courtesy of the Washington Commanders.
The school, recently named a National Blue Ribbon School for its high academic achievement, held an end-of-year pep rally to mark the occasion. Helping them celebrate were two Commanders legends, Josh Morgan and Josh Wilson, who both grew up in the D.C. area and were excited to give back to their community.
"It's important to be here today and every day—to be in the community, a place where I grew up," Wilson said. "That kid that's going to be in the stands today, we want them to know we're more than just football players. We care about them and their education."
For Morgan, the moment was also about showing students what's possible.
"No matter what you're going through in life, no matter your situation, always keep pushing forward," Morgan said. "I want these kids to know that anything is possible."
Inside the auditorium, energy filled the room. Students showed off their Commanders pride, waving towels and wearing team gear. Alongside the former players were the Commanders' cheerleaders and team mascot, Major Tuddy, who brought the fun with a dance competition and Commanders trivia.
Payne Elementary is just a few miles from RFK Stadium—the team's former home and future site, thanks to a recent agreement to bring the Commanders back to D.C.
"We're the Washington Commanders," Wilson added. "So, everywhere in the DMV, we're making sure we're present in the community—because the kids matter, and the community matters."
Students peppered Wilson with questions, like whether he still plays and if he knows second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. Meanwhile, D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee celebrated the moment, saying, "We're excited about the Commanders returning to D.C. and being in the community alongside our own champions."
The surprise visit follows a year of community engagement by the Commanders. In May, the team's rookie class visited Digital Pioneers Academy in D.C., where the team helped launch the athletic program including a donation to build a new weight room.
The day wasn’t just about celebrating academic excellence—it was a reflection of the Commanders’ culture of brotherhood and putting the team first. By showing up for Payne Elementary, former players like Morgan and Wilson demonstrated that being part of the Commanders family means looking out for one another—on and off the field.
As the Commanders continue their new chapter with new leadership and rising stars like Jayden Daniels, events like this show the team's commitment to uplifting the next generation.
