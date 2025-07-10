Commanders’ Robert Griffin III calls out racism toward Angel Reese
A shocking display of racism rocked the sports world after an offensive fan-made image targeting WNBA star Angel Reese began circulating online.
Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III is no stranger to speaking his mind—and this week, he didn’t hold back in defense of Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.
A disturbing social media post depicted Reese with a monkey image photoshopped onto her face following her appearance on a NBA 2K26 cover, Griffin took to X to call out the blatant racism.
“Alright. This has got to stop. There is no place for racism in this world. Whether you like a player or not. Angel Reese should never be called or depicted as a monkey.”
Griffin’s post, which quickly went viral, emphasized that criticism of an athlete’s performance or behavior should never cross into racist territory, especially not in such dehumanizing ways. He also made it clear that his history with Reese had no bearing on his stance against the image.
“I have been quiet on the Angel Reese front because she shared a video that aided in my wife, kids, family and friends receiving death threats, threats of physical harm... and threats of sexual violence to my children on social media and beyond. That will never be okay with me.”
Griffin, who previously criticized Reese’s attitude toward Caitlin Clark on a sportsmanship level, said his opinions were strictly basketball-related and that some members of Reese’s inner circle even agreed with his assessment.
“People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right… Angel Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her.”
Still, Griffin emphasized that nothing on or off the court warrants racial hatred or dehumanization.
“All that being said, Angel Reese or any Black man or woman should never be called or depicted as a monkey. Ever. Stop it.”
“If you hate Angel Reese because she is Black, you are the problem. If you hate Angel Reese because you are a Caitlin Clark fan, don’t turn it racial. There should be no space for racism in this world.”
In a climate where athletes often face relentless public scrutiny, Griffin’s message was a reminder that decency and humanity should never take a backseat to online tribalism or fandom.
