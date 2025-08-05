Commanders linked to a shocking trade with an NFC powerhouse
The Washington Commanders are facing an uncertain future at wide receiver after star pass catcher Terry McLaurin requested a trade. A bold solution may be on the horizon, and it could involve the San Francisco 49ers.
The Commanders are being floated in trade speculation involving 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk. According to Sporting News’ Bill Heyen, a swap of McLaurin and Aiyuk could make sense for both franchises.
A Star-for-Star Swap?
“Terry McLaurin is a star receiver who wants a new contract and has requested a trade,” Heyen wrote. “Brandon Aiyuk isn’t clearly a perfect fit for future plans in San Francisco and is recovering from an injury. The Athletic suggests the teams simply swap them in a trade for one another.”
Washington, who has already added Aiyuk’s former teammate Deebo Samuel in a separate offseason deal, could reunite the two wideouts under the leadership of General Manager Adam Peters.
“Aiyuk’s relationships in the Commanders building are strong. He’s friends with the quarterback, he’s close to Deebo Samuel, and he was drafted by GM Adam Peters, who was the 49ers’ top college scout at the time.”
The Peters-Aiyuk Connection
The 49ers reportedly had interest in McLaurin a year ago and may have been willing to make a deal had he been included in trade talks involving Aiyuk. That did not happen, but the tables may have turned in 2025.
In contrast, Aiyuk is two and a half years younger and could be seen as a high-upside replacement. The swap would give McLaurin a Super Bowl-caliber home with quarterback Brock Purdy in San Francisco while giving Aiyuk a fresh start in Washington alongside quarterback Jayden Daniels and Samuel — both of whom he’s close with.
“It’s a fun prove-it trade,” Heyen said. “If it were to ever come to fruition.”
