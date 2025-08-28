The Commanders star reveals his trade request was not a leverage play
We all know the Washington Commanders’ tense negotiations with star receiver Terry McLaurin led to some pretty emotional reactions from those waiting with anticipation to see their favorite team’s No. 1 weapon back on the field.
Imagine then, what it must have been like to be on the inside of that situation with more than just the Commanders’ fate on the line, but your own. Or your husband’s.
'A Season of Pruning and Uncertainty'
"It's much more than a contract," McLaurin, the star Washington receiver, said in his first public comments since signing his three-year extension with the team. "I grew a lot during this process, personally and in my faith, having my wife by my side as well, just we grew during this season of pruning and sometimes uncertainty."
Frustrations reached a peak when McLaurin held a public media session after shooting a commercial for a local car dealership, but they extended to new heights later, when he requested a trade from the only team he’d ever played for. When it happened, most dismissed it, assuming the ask was just a way of continuing to bargain in public view.
McLaurin said Wednesday, that was not the case.
The Trade Request Was Real
"There was definitely some unknowns, obviously the trade request was something that I did. And full transparency, I told the front office this as well, that wasn't something that I was doing for just a leverage point or just to do it, or let me call some hoopla. I try to be as intentional as possible.”
Still, McLaurin admitted there were things he might do differently, looking at it with the clarity of hindsight. Perhaps the trade request is one of those things; perhaps it isn’t.
Regardless, the star receiver is now tied to the Commanders for the next four years; the three-year extension was truly tacked onto the one remaining season he had left on his previous contract. And thanks to those close to him, he was able to navigate the situation successfully and keep his focus where it needed to be throughout the process.
The Brotherhood in His Corner
“My wife was an integral person that I could just come home to, and she's going to shoot it to me straight. And she's also going to be there for me in comfort.”
He had teammates in his corner as well, both publicly and behind closed doors. "Honestly, [LB[ Bobby [Wagner] really helped me a lot during this process... to have a guy that not only supported me, but continued to allow me to see the big picture on how I should handle this, how I should think about this scenario,” McLaurin added.
Of quarterback Jayden Daniels, McLaurin also said, "He never let me forget that my presence is missed out there. He never let me forget that. That I'm worth everything that I'm asking for. He never let me forget that he's got my back... To have a guy that has my back like that, you can't put into words.”
'This is Home'
What McLaurin could put into words is his state of mind following the deal, and his first day of practice back on the field with his Washington teammates. As expected, after saying he got exactly what he was asking for, McLaurin was feeling grateful, saying, "I'm just happy, I'm at peace... you all could probably see the videos I was cheesin and coming through here because it's like, this is home. You know what I mean? There's no place I'd rather be.”
