Terry McLaurin’s Commanders contract revealed with must-know details
The Washington Commanders officially locked in wide receiver Terry McLaurin with a massive three-year extension, and now we know exactly how much he’s getting.
Fans knew it was a big deal, but now we’ve got the full breakdown of the numbers of this new extension for the Commanders star receiver.
The full details of McLaurin's deal have now been released, and Washington may have gotten a better deal.
Breaking Down the Numbers
At first, reports had McLaurin’s extension valued at $96 million with an average annual value (AAV) of $32 million. But once the details came out, the real base value is closer to $87 million, giving the deal an AAV of $29 million per year, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
McLaurin also secured just over $44 million guaranteed at signing, which includes a $30 million signing bonus. That figure can reach $50 million by April 2027, though there’s no guaranteed money beyond that point. The deal is also loaded with incentives, meaning McLaurin has a chance to cash in even more if he continues producing at the level fans are used to seeing. Below are the incentives included in every year of the deal, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:
- 83 catches ($300,000); 83 catches and playoffs ($600,00)
- 1,097 yards ($300,000); 1,097 yards and playoffs ($600,000)
- 10 TD receptions ($300,000); 10 TD receptions and playoffs ($600,000)
- First- or second-team All-Pro ($500,000)
What This Means for the Commanders and McLaurin
For Washington, this move was a no-brainer. McLaurin has been their WR1 since day one, and locking him up shows the new ownership group is serious about building a winning roster. With quarterback Jayden Daniels entering his second year, having a reliable star receiver in place makes his development a lot smoother. It also eliminates the risk of future contract distractions — McLaurin is here to stay.
For McLaurin, the deal is everything he’s earned and more. He’s been one of the league’s most consistent receivers despite playing with multiple quarterbacks. Now, not only does he have financial security, but he’s finally being paid like the top receiver he’s proven to be. The incentives give him even more motivation to keep producing at an elite level.
And for Commanders fans? It’s simple: the face of the offense isn’t going anywhere. With McLaurin locked in and Daniels growing into his role, there’s a lot to be excited about moving forward.
