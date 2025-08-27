Fan favorite among 14 Commanders named to practice squad
The Washington Commanders are forming their practice squad after finalizing their 53-man roster.
Here's a look at who the team will carry on the practice squad:
- DT Ricky Barber
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks
- TE Lawrence Cager
- DT Sheldon Day
- C Michael Deiter
- CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
- QB Sam Hartman
- DE Jalyn Holmes
- WR Jacoby Jones
- DE T.J. Maguranyanga
- S Rob McDaniel
- G Timothy McKay
- WR Chris Moore
- CB Car'lin Vigers
Commanders complete practice squad roster
The most notable name on the list is quarterback Sam Hartman, who struggled during the preseason, but it's clear the Commanders aren't ready to move on from him.
He will have three receivers working alongside him in Brooks, Jones and Moore. Considering the fact the Commanders only had five wide receivers on the 53-man roster, there's a chance one could get called up for the team's season opener against the New York Giants.
There are also a pair of offensive linemen in Deiter and McKay to help add depth for what the team already has.
Washington also has four defensive linemen in Barber, Day, Holmes and Maguranyanga that will be able to support the team.
There is a bit of a surprise that the team isn't carrying any linebackers, but three defensive backs round out the practice squad with Hamilton, McDaniel and Vigers.
The Commanders will now begin practicing for their first game of the season, where they will take on the NFC East rival New York Giants. Kickoff for the game is set for Sunday, Sept. 7 inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX.
