Commanders vs. Falcons Second Quarter Updates
With the Philadelphia Eagles clinching the NFC East, the Washington Commanders head into Week 17 determined to secure a win against the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium and secure a playoff spot.
Week 17 also marks a historic moment: the first prime-time game in NFL history between two rookie quarterbacks selected in the first round of the draft. The Sunday night showdown between the Commanders and Falcons carries significant stakes, with playoff berths and seeding on the line.
Washington is aiming to improve its regular-season record to 11-5 for the first time since 1987 while also ending a playoff drought that dates back to 2020.
PREGAME
- Commanders Inactives: QB Jeff Driskel (emergency 3rd quarterback), WR Dyami Brown, CB Marshon Lattimore, S Tyler Owens, LB Dominique Hampton, LB Jordan Magee, T Andrew Wylie
- Falcons Inactives: RB Carlos Washington, CB Kevin King, DL Brandon Dorlus, OL Elijah Wilkinson, T Tyrone Wheatley Jr., T Brandon Walker, WR Casey Washington
1st Quarter
- Atlanta will start with the ball. The Commanders will start the second half with the ball. Falcons will kneel the ball in the endzone for a touch back and will start on the 30.
- Falcons B. Robinson to the left for 7 yards. Penix with a short right pass to K. Hodge for a gain of 9 yards. Next play, Penix to short right pass to B. Robinson but can only gain a yard. Penix next pass incomplete to D. Mooney.
- Penix pass intended for C. Blair and it's INTERCEPTED by Q. Martin. Martin runs 29 yards before he is stopped by Falcon McCloud. Commanders will take over.
- Commanders first possession of the night, Daniels short right pass to Zaccheous is complete for 12 yards. Daniels pass to Robinson but for only a gain of 2 yards. Daniels next play to Zaccheous and he gains 9 yards.
- Now Robinson up the middle but for 1 yard. Next play, Daniels throws to Ertz, but it's incomplete. Daniels then to Crowder for 7 yards. 4th down, the Commanders go for it and Daniles' pass to Zaccheous is caught in the endzone. TOUCHDOWN Commanders. Commanders get on the board first. Commanders go for the extra point and its GOOD! Commanders 7, Falcons 0.
- Falcons with the ball after a touchbak. Penix hands off to Robinson. He runs to the right for 3 yards. Penix throws to the middle and it goes in and out of the hands K. Hodge. Penix's next short pass to Pitt. He runs for 23 yards. Penix then to Robinson but only comes up with a yard.
- Penix then finds Pitts for a short middle pass for 5 yards. 3rd down, Penix finds D. London but its incomplete. Falcons attempt a field goal on 4th down, but penalty on Commanders defense. Automatic first down for Falcons.
- Penix finds D. London for a short left pass. He runs 13 yards before being pushed out of bounds. Penix hands the ball to Robinson for a 4 yard run. Penix then looks for K. Hodge, but the pass fall incomplete. Penix's next pass to D. London is incomplete, but pass interference on Washington M. Davis.
- Falcons on 1st and Goal, Robinson with the direct snap and he runs it in for a touchdown. Falcons are on the board. They attempt the extra point and its GOOD. Game is tied 7-7.
- Toucback on the Falcons kick off, Commanders will get the ball on the 30 yard line.
- Daniels with a hand off to Robinson, but no gain. He is stopped inside by the Falcons defense. Daniels then gets caught with no where to go and is sacked. 3rd and 23, Daniels find Zaccheous, but not enough. A quick 3 and out for Washington. Commanders are forced to punt it away.
- Commanders punt, Falcons Avery Williams on the return but is stopped, but gained 13 yards.
- Falcons with the ball, Penix toss to Robinson for a gain of 8 yards. Penix attempts pass to Robinson, but PENALTY, false start on the Falcons Woerner. Penix then hands to Robinson, but he stumbles and only get a yard.
- 3rd and 6 Falcons, Penix throws long to Robinson, but the pass is overthrown. Falcons punt it away with Crowder on the return for 22 yards.
- Commanders iwth the ball, Daniels finds Ertz in the middle. Ertz falls shy of the first down.
END of the 1st quarter
2nd Quarter
