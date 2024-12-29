Prime-Time Battle with Rookie QBs and Key Milestones for Commanders
After ending the Philadelphia Eagles' 10-game winning streak in Week 16, the Washington Commanders are heading into Week 17 looking to extend their own streak against the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium.
Week 17 also marks a historic moment as the first prime-time game in NFL history between two rookie quarterbacks who were first-round draft selections. The Sunday night showdown between the Commanders and the Falcons carries significant stakes, with playoff berths and positioning very much on the line for both teams.
As Washington aims to extend their winning streak against Atlanta and improve their regular-season record to 11-5 for the first time since 1987, several players are on the verge of reaching milestones.
Here are the numbers to watch for Sunday night’s game:
1
Daron Payne is just 1.5 sacks away from tying DE Montez Sweat and Dave Butz for the eighth-most sacks in franchise history.
2
Zach Ertz is just two touchdown receptions away from tying Dave Casper for 12th on the NFL's all-time list for tight end touchdown receptions.
Frankie Luvu needs only two more sacks to hit the milestone of 30 career sacks.
Daron Payne is two tackles for loss shy of reaching an impressive 60 career tackles for loss.
Bobby Wagner is just two interceptions away from achieving 15 career interceptions.
3
Terry McLaurin is just three touchdown receptions away from reaching the milestone of 40 career touchdowns.
4
Brian Robinson Jr. is just 241 rushing yards away from reaching 2,500 for his career, a milestone that would make him only the fourth running back in Washington's history to surpass 2,500 rushing yards within his first three seasons. While it's unlikely he'll reach this mark in Sunday’s game, Robinson Jr. could achieve it before the season is over.
5
Unlikely to happen this Sunday night, Terry McLaurin needs 182 receiving yards to surpass Bobby Mitchell (6,492) and move into fifth place on the franchise’s all-time receiving yards list.
Bobby Wagner is five sacks away from reaching 40 career sacks, but he’s unlikely to hit that milestone in Sunday’s game.
8
Zach Ertz is just 8 yards away from surpassing Ozzie Newsome for the 9th-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history.
9
Ertz is also just 28 receiving yards away from reaching 8,000 for his career, a milestone achieved by only eight other tight ends in NFL history.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Waive Second-Round Pick Defensive Tackle Ahead of Week 17
• Eagles' Quarterback Announcement Improves Commanders' NFC East Chances
• How Commanders Can Extend NFC East Battle, They Need Help From Cowboys
• 5 Washington Commanders Players Listed 'Out' For Falcons Game