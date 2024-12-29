Five Questions Ahead of Falcons vs. Commanders
The Washington Commanders are hosting the Atlanta Falcons tonight on Sunday Night Football.
With a big game on the line, we spoke with Atlanta Falcons On SI reporter Daniel Flick to learn more about the team's current state of affairs.
The Falcons are back in the driver's seat in the NFC South. Is there an added sense of urgency for this game compared to the past few weeks?
1.Certainly. These are the games teams prepare for all offseason. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said there’s not necessarily more juice in the building, but he acknowledged there’s general excitement for Atlanta to control its own destiny.
This, from Morris on Tuesday, perhaps best summarizes the Falcons’ mood.
“The reality is you fight, you fight, you fight, and you put yourself in a position to go out there and win your division. You put yourself in a chance to get yourself to qualify for extra play. We're right in the mix of doing that, and we've got to go do it and finish.”
How do you feel about Michael Penix Jr. after his first start?
I think the easiest way to describe the feeling around Penix is subtle confidence that he delivered on the buzz generated from the start of rookie minicamp through his final week as a backup. Everyone knows about his arm, but he was legitimately accurate in his debut against the New York Giants, and his teammates said he handled the situation well.
Penix’s stock is firmly pointing upward. The game didn’t look too fast for him against the Giants, and the Falcons feel quite good about where the 24-year-old is headed.
What's one matchup you are looking forward to for the game?
This feels too easy, perhaps too generic, but it’s one that’s not even a direct head-to-head: Penix vs. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. They’re friends off the field but tough competitors on it, and with playoff stakes high for both teams, this is a game where competitors shine.
Can Penix deliver in his first primetime game, let alone first road start? Atlanta’s defense has been strong since the bye week — can Daniels break it? Playing in a pressurized situation, which quarterback performs best may ultimately be the deciding factor.
If the Falcons were to win, what would be the reason why?
Atlanta’s defense limits Daniels on the ground, and the Falcons’ run game comes to life around Penix. The Falcons don’t want Penix to have to win this start on his own; that’s a natural thought. Getting Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier going is a necessity.
As for Daniels, this is another fun match: the star rookie signal caller vs. Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss, who defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake called this week one of the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL. Atlanta’s defensive line needs to stay gap disciplined, and if Daniels breaks the pocket, Elliss’s ability to win matchups in space will be crucial.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Commanders 27, Falcons 20. Washington has won each of the past three meetings, and I think it may be tough sledding for Penix in his second start with all the additional factors — road game, primetime, playoff implications — to win this one.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Former Washington WR DeSean Jackson Named Delaware State Head Coach
• Commanders Have Two Ways to Clinch NFL Playoffs Berth in Week 17
• Commanders Have 6 Non-Participants on Injury Report Before Falcons Game
• Commanders Rookie Makes History with Third FedEx Air & Ground Award