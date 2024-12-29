Commanders May Benefit from Resurgence of Long-Time Jayden Daniels Friend
Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season was set up to be a special one for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels for multiple reasons.
In one sense, considering each game is part of what has been a stellar rookie season for Daniels and the Commanders, they're all special.
When the season started, however, the Washington rookie might have been looking at that game as a chance to compete not just against the Carolina Panthers but on the same field as a friend Daniels says he grew up with, fellow quarterback Bryce Young.
"That's my dog, man. Growing up with Bryce, it's awesome to see him in the league also. I'm always praying for him and I'm always here to talk to him regardless. That's one of my closest friends,” Daniels shared ahead of that matchup.
Unfortunately, it was one he knew the two wouldn't likely both compete on given that Young had been benched by the Panthers in favor of veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. As fate would have it, Daniels himself would only play one series in the game, suffering a rib injury that cost him the rest of that afternoon.
Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by Carolina, suffered through a brutal rookie season headlining for a team headed south in a hurry. He also started the first two games this year, both losses, before being subbed out by new head coach Dave Canales.
From there, as Daniels built his Offensive Rookie of the Year case and became the toast of the NFL, his friend got very little work in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears, attempted two passes for -4 yards in that loss to the Commanders in garbage time, and didn't appear at all in three other games.
Then, the week following Dalton's loss to Washington, Young was reinstalled as the starting quarterback for the Panthers and has since led them to a 3-5 record, playing much better than he was before being sat down for a stretch.
Now, that's still not going to be considered a great sophomore effort, but growth is important no matter what. And if Young and his Carolina squad continue to show growth by beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17, then the close friend of Daniels can contribute to his success by punching the Commanders' ticket to the postseason before they have to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.
It would be a great moment for both of the young quarterbacks. For Young, it's a statement that his team can compete with the best in the NFC South Division despite all they've been through. For Daniels, a playoff berth in his rookie season after being one of the top two picks in the NFL Draft is not routine territory to chart.
The win would accomplish both and solidify the new nickname Young has received since being back at the controls, known now as the 'Carolina Reaper'.
“If it fits him, it fits him," Daniels said with a big smile on his face when he learned of the new nickname. "That's his nickname now, I guess. I'm super pumped for Bryce. Every time I see him do something, I'm texting whether it's a win or a loss. I mean, I'm just happy for him to get back out there and prove to the world what I knew since we were kids, or everybody else close to him knew why he was drafted that high. So I'm super excited for him.”
That's what real friends do. They support each other during the lows and help celebrate during the highs.
Even if Young and the Panthers can't help out this weekend, Washington can punch its own ticket to the playoffs by beating the Falcons on Sunday night. In a lot of ways, most teams would rather do it that way so nobody can try to claim they didn't earn it – not that the opinions of outsiders echo too loudly inside the walls of NFL locker rooms.
And no matter how it comes, we suspect the two young quarterbacks will continue to lift each other up whenever possible. But it is hard to deny the possibility of one hell of a celebratory conversation coming after Week 17 if both men can take care of business and get Washington a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Prime-Time Battle with Rookie QBs and Key Milestones for Commanders
• Commanders Eye Playoff Berth As Shaquil Barrett Return Boosts Buccaneers
• Five Questions Ahead of Falcons vs. Commanders
• Commanders Announce Key Roster Move Ahead of Week 17 Matchup vs. Falcons