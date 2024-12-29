Eagles Win NFC East; Commanders Still Alive for Wild Card
The Washington Commanders are out of the running to win the NFC East after the Philadelphia Eagles grabbed a win against the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday's early window of Week 17.
The Eagles blew out the Cowboys despite not having Jalen Hurts (concussion) and losing backup Kenny Pickett (ribs) during the game. Third-string quarterback Tanner McKee took over, sealing the deal for the Eagles to win the division.
With the Eagles on top in the NFC East, the Commanders are restricted to earning the conference's final Wild Card spot, which is up for grabs tonight against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.
If the Commanders win, they clinch a playoff spot. It's as simple as that. However, what seed the Commanders get will be dependent on their final record compared to the Green Bay Packers.
If the Commanders win both of their games and finish 12-5, they would have the tiebreaker over the Packers if they both have the same record. That could send them to play either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Los Angeles Rams in a first-round matchup, so the stakes are high going into the final stretch of the season.
