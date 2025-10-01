Commanders starter returns to practice in boost for Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders have been bitten by the injury bug early in the 2025 season. The missing pieces were evident in Washington's 34-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week.
Thankfully, things are starting to trend back in the right direction as star quarterback Jayden Daniels practiced without any limitations on Wednesday. Daniels was sidelined for the past two games after suffering a sprained knee against the Green Bay Packers.
READ MORE: Commanders coach drops promising update on Jayden Daniels’ status
The Commanders could get another boost on offense that benefits Daniels in the process in the near future.
Starting OL Sam Cosmi Returns To Practice
On Wednesday, Washington announced it was opening the 21-day practice window for fifth-year offensive lineman Sam Cosmi. This is positive news for the Commanders as Cosmi has been working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in the Divisional Round against the Detroit Lions on January 18.
The team will have three weeks to place Cosmi on the active roster or move him to season-ending reserve. Though he probably won't play this weekend in Los Angeles, there's a growing possibility Cosmi will make his season debut on Monday Night Football against Dallas or the following Sunday against Chicago.
Either way, Cosmi is an important piece along the Commanders' offensive line. He started all 34 regular-season games at right guard in 2023 and 2024.
Washington made a hefty investment in Cosmi last fall, signing him to a four-year/$74 million contract that included $45 million guaranteed. The deal has Cosmi earning a top-5 salary at his position across the NFL.
Cosmi will provide stability for an offensive line that is working in three new starters; right tackle Josh Conerly Jr., left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and left guard Chris Paul. Plus, the Commanders shifted right tackle Andrew Wylie to right guard.
There's a possibility Wylie takes over on the left side of the line once Cosmi is healthy enough to play.
Either way, Cosmi's presence will only help the Commanders keep building rhythm throughout the year.
During his professional career, Cosmi has appeared in 57 games and made 49 starts. Washington drafted Cosmi in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas.
READ MORE: Commanders sign $45 million veteran wide receiver in interesting move
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Bigger name than Tom Brady for Commanders fans will call Week 5 game
• Dan Quinn urges Commanders defense to improve one key aspect
• Commanders take massive tumble in NFL power rankings
• Commanders lost, but the advanced stats tell a surprising story