Could Washington Look to Familiar Face for Offensive Line Help?
When Charles Leno Jr. signed his three year deal to be the left tackle for the Washington Commanders in 2022 he knew there was an out after just two of those years.
What he didn't know then was that he'd need hip surger in the 2024 offseason and that the Commanders would release him, saving just over $7 million in salary cap and opening the door for a new starting left tackle on the team.
Everyone expected Washington to be aggressive in the NFL Draft when targeting a new left tackle, and while general manager Adam Peters did have discussions pertaining to moving up to get one no deal came to pass and he was forced to wait until the third round before taking Brandon Coleman out of TCU.
Because of how the draft unfolded many have questioned the viability of either Coleman or veteran Cornelius Lucas to hold down the left tackle position, and given the need to protect rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels there are many calling for the Commanders to bring in another - more proven - veteran to man the position for at least this season. And that list of names includes Leno himself.
"Like the Tennessee Titans, the Washington Commanders have a young passer to keep intact in Jayden Daniels. Charles Leno Jr. can be brought back for experience and depth reasons, having spent the last three years in D.C., starting in 47 total games," said Pro Football Network in a recent projection of 32 free agents NFL teams could or should consider ahead of training camp.
It's a double-edged sword of sorts when having this conversation. On one hand Washington has some worried they haven't done enough to secure Daniels' blindside. On the other, signing Leno back would signal to many that Coleman and Lucas aren't in fact up to the task and would open the door to even more criticism of the lack of trade or early Day 2 selection to address the position.
If that decision was made before the team even had one day in pads then it would only amplify the groans that come along with it.
Judging from OTAs and the Commanders' mandatory minicamp we wouldn't expect a move like this to be made. At least not before Coleman and Lucas have an opportunity to compete against even live teammates.
But if, at some point, Leno is brought back into the fold in Washington he and his family would be warmly welcomed back by the locker room, media, fans, and the community as a whole, with open arms. That much is certain.
