Cowboys legend delivers strong statement on Commanders’ Jayden Daniels
Since ending his rookie season on a high note — leading the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship, helping the franchise finish 12-5 (their best record in 30 years), and breaking nearly every rookie record — questions have been swirling: can Jayden Daniels do it again?
Sports fans and critic are wondering what Daniels will do next. But former NFL star Dez Bryant isn't here for the doubts. His take? "Jayden Daniels is here to stay. Nothing about how he plays the game of football shows he's a one-hit wonder."
Bryant's comments come on the heels of a recent episode of Funky Fridays with Cam Newton, where Newton and rapper Wale discussed the rookie sensation. The former NFL MVP floated the idea that Daniels could become a "one-hit wonder."
That idea isn't baseless, given the franchise's history. The franchise once had a second-round quarterback who took the team to the NFC Championship as a rookie, only to see Robert Griffin III career derailed by injuries and setbacks.
But Wale, a proud D.C. native and diehard Commanders fan, pushed back. He argued that Daniels is different, pointing to his undeniable love for the game.
Bryant took it even further in his post, "Out of all athletic dual-threat QBs who have played the game, Jayden Daniels reads the defense the best…He doesn't rely on his athletic ability, and that's what makes him dangerous."
As Wale noted, Washington fans still carry a bit of PTSD from how the RG3 era ended, scarred by what could have been. However, Bryant's words offer hope that this time, it will be different.
Daniels is charting his course with a drive that goes beyond Sundays. As he heads into his second season, he's out to prove he's not a "one-hit wonder." He's here to stay.
