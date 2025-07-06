Commanders take smart approach in 2025 defensive rebuild
Oftentimes, to win the offseason, teams like the Washington Commanders need to come in with splash moves and aggressive action.
On offense, the Commanders did just that, bringing in five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and veteran receiver Deebo Samuel via trades.
Defensively, however, Washington opted for a more calculated approach, passing on sizzle and opting for a sustainable approach to building the unit.
Measured, Not Flashy
We'd be highly surprised to find that the Commanders didn't even attempt to keep safety Jeremy Chinn, but when the hybrid defender signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a multi-year deal, the team opted for veteran Will Harris at half the annual average value.
The team also passed on other flashy free agents, at least in terms of eventually not finalizing a deal with the likes of defensive lineman Milton Williams. Williams instead signed a lucrative deal (at least more lucrative than what Peters was giving out) with the New England Patriots who are banking that his ability will transcend the fact that he's leaving the comfort of the Philadelphia Eagles' scheme and the teammates around him.
Meanwhile, the Patriots parted ways with guys like defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and cornerback Jonathan Jones who have since joined Washington. Again, not splash moves on the national scale, but two guys whose steady contributions are expected to improve the defense in ways that may provide splashes of their own.
Smart Cap Control
We oftentimes discuss units that operate as one. Offensively, the offensive line is the main grouping that operates this way.
Defensively, the entire unit has to be in sync, or the entire operation might fail.
While this may or may not be general manager Adam Peters' entire motivation for not overly-pursuing these splash deals, the fact that he's stayed reserved and calculated has ensured his desire for optionality stays intact.
Despite turning over a large portion of his roster yet again, the team still has over $20 million in estimated salary cap remaining in 2025, just enough to deal with the 'what ifs' of the NFL season that may come up.
He's also kept the team flush with spending room for the future, with a projected $70+ million in cap space next offseason as well. Even after receiver Terry McLaurin signs his expected extension, Washington is going to have plenty of money to do what they need to continue building a solid defense.
Built for Longevity
The Eagles are the team the Commanders and the rest of the NFL are chasing these days, and if you look at the way they're built it is clear the Super Bowl champs like to pay their offense and draft/develop their defense.
In some ways, Washington is beginning to shape up like an organization looking to do the same.
While they certainly paid for players like linebackers Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, the Commanders are developing Jordan Magee to contribute and potentially one day take a main role in the defense.
Similarly, defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton is expected to take a step this season while cornerback Mike Sainristil moves back inside to the always important nickel position and safety Quan Martin gets a second full season to focus on his skill set keeping the lid on opposing offenses.
Other young players like outside cornerback Trey Amos and linebacker Kain Medrano also figure to have opportunities to carve out roles, just as second-year safety Tyler Owens will as Washington figures out the best place to accentuate his talents.
Meanwhile, Peters continues to bring in steady veterans who can help teach the young guys what being a pro is all about, and contribute while they develop behind them.
This doesn't mean the Commanders will never go big on the defensive side, not unlike the team did when trading for cornerback Marshon Lattimore last season, but the key is calculated risks.
Smart evaluation over emotional effort is the key, it would seem, and given the trajectory that approach has on Washington football in a short period of time, it appears to be the best way to go about building a consistent contender.
