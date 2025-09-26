Dan Quinn trusts medical team as Commanders battle through injuries
As Week 4 approaches, the Washington Commanders are on the road, headed down south to take on the Atlanta Falcons, but some players won’t see the field on Sunday.
The Commanders have dealt with a steady wave of injuries early in the season, forcing them to make adjustments each week. Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota will start his second consecutive game in place of Jayden Daniels, who is managing a knee sprain.
As the injury report continues to grow, depth across different positions is being tested. With the various rotations covering positions, the challenge for Washington will be to find consistency while navigating the reality that not every starter will be available.
Head coach Dan Quinn discussed how the timing of the season influences decisions regarding injured players. With Week 4 approaching, many wondered if the team might be more cautious in giving players extra time to recover. But Quinn pushed back on that idea.
“No, I think they're all in the same space and the medical team is putting the whole thing together for it,” Quinn said. “They have guidelines they want to follow. So no, I think everything's kind of the way we would go after it is consistent.”
Quinn’s approach emphasizes a balance between medical evaluation and competitive urgency. Rather than treating early-season games as more expendable, the Commanders are sticking to a uniform plan, no matter the week or opponent.
Sunday’s game is another opportunity to prove their resilience. Even while key starters work their way back, the Commanders are determined to lean on the “next man up” mentality. If the team can continue to find ways to compete shorthanded, they’ll be better positioned later in the season when all key players are back together .
