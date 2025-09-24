Commanders get good injury news on Jayden Daniels ahead of Falcons
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is hoping to return soon from his knee sprain that held him out against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn revealed that Daniels was making progress and he is limited in Wednesday's practice ahead of the team's Week 4 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.
Daniels could return in Week 4
The update is in line with how Quinn stated they would react to the injury in his press conference to begin the week.
“We're still listing him as day to day, and then as we get into Wednesday, I'll be more qualified to hit on what types of practice and what we can hit on to go. So, he went through some things today, some more tomorrow and that'll lead us up into Wednesday. But when we get together prior to practice, I'll have a better idea for the plan. We've not nailed that down for the week as of yet," Quinn said.
It would be a strong hope for the Commanders to have Daniels back in action against the Falcons even though Washington appeared to thrive without the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year against the Raiders in Week 3. If Daniels were unable to play, Marcus Mariota would make his second straight start.
"I was probably one of the least surprised people in the stadium that he played well. I just see him, I know what he is and how it goes, but as far as tying one to the other, that's not part of the deal," Quinn said of Mariota. "We just have a lot of trust in him and how we would go about it but man, we'll lean into the medical people and where we're at and what to do. But that type of preparation for him, it's just that kind of steady, consistent way but they're not tied together to answer your question.”
While the coaching staff has a ton of confidence in Mariota, Daniels gives the Commanders the best chance to win and while they shouldn't rush him back, the team should try to get him to return to the field as soon as possible.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Falcons is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.
