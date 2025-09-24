Zach Ertz represents Commanders with tremendous honor
Washington Commanders' tight end Zach Ertz has had a strong start to his 13th season in the league and second with the Commanders. Through three games in 2025, Ertz has helped the Commanders get to 2-1 with 12 catches for 128 yards and two scores.
Ertz has a spectacular career, and has been a steady option in the passing game for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. However, he has also been impactful in the community and off the field through the Ertz Family Foundation, House of Hope in North Philadelphia, "Score More n' Feed More", and "Catches for the Community".
On Tuesday, Ertz continued his streak of giving back, representing the Commanders' organization by laying a wreath at the Tom of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
Ertz Honors Fallen United States Service Members
The honor to lay a wreath at the spot that serves as the final resting place for hundreds of thousands of U.S. veterans and families that stands as a national symbol of honor and remembrance can't be short changed.
Many have sacrificied their lives fighting for the freedom of the people here in the United States of America. Ertz's laying of the wreath on behalf of the Commanders, reflects the organization's deep respect for our nation's service members, veterans, and their families.
It has become a great honor of those who have participated in such events that Ertz was able to be a part of at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. We take many things for granted on a daily basis, particularly our freedom, so it is always nice to ground oneself in moments such as these to remember how fortunate we are to be living in the country we do.
Ertz will now return to the field with the rest of his Commanders' teammates as they look to get to 3-1 on the season when they head on the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons who just suffered a brutal loss that resulted in starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. getting benched for Kirk Cousins.
