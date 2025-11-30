Commanders injury report has three out vs. Broncos

The Washington Commanders wrapped up their final full practice of the week on Friday, and Dan Quinn provided several key injury updates ahead of Sunday night’s showdown with the Denver Broncos.

The biggest news is the return of wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who will be active for the first time since Week 8.

After battling a quad injury since Week 3 and missing most of the season, McLaurin is officially back in the lineup.

Commanders Final Status Report: McLaurin Returns, Daniels Out Again

While McLaurin’s return is a major boost, Washington will again be without its starting quarterback. Jayden Daniels has been ruled out for the second straight week as he continues to recover from a dislocated left elbow. That means Marcus Mariota gets another start under center, giving him back-to-back weeks with the first-team offense.

Two other players were officially ruled out: wide receiver Noah Brown and defensive end Drake Jackson. Both remain on injured reserve after having their 21-day practice windows opened earlier in the week. Quinn said Brown is close and could return next week when Washington travels to Minnesota. As for Jackson, he has been activated and will potentially return to the lineup.

The Commanders have two players listed as questionable: safety Will Harris and long snapper Tyler Ott. Harris, who fractured his fibula in Week 3, is expected to be activated on Saturday. His practice window opened before the bye when the team was in Spain, and releasing Robbie Chosen earlier today opened the roster spot needed for his return. Ott, meanwhile, missed Wednesday’s practice due to illness and is now dealing with a back issue. He was a full participant on Friday, giving him a good chance to play.

Broncos Final Status Report: Denver Nearly Fully Healthy

On the other side, the Denver Broncos enter Sunday much healthier than Washington. Most of their key players were full participants throughout the week, including Pat Surtain II, Jonathon Cooper, Pat Bryant and Alex Singleton. Only two players carry designations: outside linebacker Jonah Elliss, who is questionable with a hamstring injury, and tight end Nate Adkins, who has been ruled out with a knee issue.

The Broncos appear poised to field nearly their full roster as they head into Week 13, giving them a significant depth advantage over a Commanders squad that has been battling major injuries all season.

Sunday’s game will feature the return of Terry McLaurin, another start for Marcus Mariota and the activation of Will Harris, as Washington looks to snap its losing streak under the lights at home.

